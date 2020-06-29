13402 White Sapphire Road

Amenities

Available for an early April move-in. This beautiful Lennar Kennedy II one story home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three car garage and a rear covered patio. A fantastic "open concept' floor plan, the kitchen features a large island counter-top, sizeable breakfast nook and a bar that overlooks the spacious family room. A separate living space can be used as a formal dining, living or office area. The master suite has a lovely bathroom complete with walk in shower, garden tub, double sinks with granite counter tops. A large walk-in closet is also included.The second bedroom is en-suite while bedrooms 3 & 4 share an additional bath.Washer/Dryer conveys. This home backs up to a preserve area, offering additional privacy in the back yard. Located in Riverview just south of Tampa, is a community of homes designed with your active family in mind. Experience suburban living while being just a short drive from the all shopping, dining, and entertainment options downtown Tampa has to offer.