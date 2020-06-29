All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:45 PM

13402 White Sapphire Road

13402 White Sapphire Road · No Longer Available
Location

13402 White Sapphire Road, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for an early April move-in. This beautiful Lennar Kennedy II one story home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three car garage and a rear covered patio. A fantastic "open concept' floor plan, the kitchen features a large island counter-top, sizeable breakfast nook and a bar that overlooks the spacious family room. A separate living space can be used as a formal dining, living or office area. The master suite has a lovely bathroom complete with walk in shower, garden tub, double sinks with granite counter tops. A large walk-in closet is also included.The second bedroom is en-suite while bedrooms 3 & 4 share an additional bath.Washer/Dryer conveys. This home backs up to a preserve area, offering additional privacy in the back yard. Located in Riverview just south of Tampa, is a community of homes designed with your active family in mind. Experience suburban living while being just a short drive from the all shopping, dining, and entertainment options downtown Tampa has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13402 White Sapphire Road have any available units?
13402 White Sapphire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13402 White Sapphire Road have?
Some of 13402 White Sapphire Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13402 White Sapphire Road currently offering any rent specials?
13402 White Sapphire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13402 White Sapphire Road pet-friendly?
No, 13402 White Sapphire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13402 White Sapphire Road offer parking?
Yes, 13402 White Sapphire Road offers parking.
Does 13402 White Sapphire Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13402 White Sapphire Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13402 White Sapphire Road have a pool?
No, 13402 White Sapphire Road does not have a pool.
Does 13402 White Sapphire Road have accessible units?
No, 13402 White Sapphire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13402 White Sapphire Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13402 White Sapphire Road does not have units with dishwashers.
