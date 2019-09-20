All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 13240 EARLY RUN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13240 EARLY RUN LANE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:50 PM

13240 EARLY RUN LANE

13240 Early Run Lane · (813) 944-7806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13240 Early Run Lane, Riverview, FL 33578
South Pointe of Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
This cute move-in ready home includes upgraded granite countertops in the kitchen and plush carpet throughout. The master bedroom sits just off the entry with its own full bath. The two other bedrooms are located on the other side of the home just off the living area along with the second full bath.

The kitchen has updated steel appliances, neutral-toned granite, lots of cabinet storage, a space for a breakfast table, and a pass-through to the family room for easy entertaining.

The large living/dining/family combo room can easily fit a dining table, large sofa and tables so everyone has a place to sit, Enjoy sitting, grilling or entertaining in the screened-in porch just off the living space with a partially fenced backyard, no back neighbors and mature trees as a view.

This home is close proximity to restaurants, shopping, theaters, and convenient to US 301 and the interstate.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided saving you money!

Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13240 EARLY RUN LANE have any available units?
13240 EARLY RUN LANE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13240 EARLY RUN LANE have?
Some of 13240 EARLY RUN LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13240 EARLY RUN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13240 EARLY RUN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13240 EARLY RUN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13240 EARLY RUN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13240 EARLY RUN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13240 EARLY RUN LANE does offer parking.
Does 13240 EARLY RUN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13240 EARLY RUN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13240 EARLY RUN LANE have a pool?
No, 13240 EARLY RUN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13240 EARLY RUN LANE have accessible units?
No, 13240 EARLY RUN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13240 EARLY RUN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13240 EARLY RUN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13240 EARLY RUN LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity