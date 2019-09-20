13240 EARLY RUN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill media room

This cute move-in ready home includes upgraded granite countertops in the kitchen and plush carpet throughout. The master bedroom sits just off the entry with its own full bath. The two other bedrooms are located on the other side of the home just off the living area along with the second full bath.



The kitchen has updated steel appliances, neutral-toned granite, lots of cabinet storage, a space for a breakfast table, and a pass-through to the family room for easy entertaining.



The large living/dining/family combo room can easily fit a dining table, large sofa and tables so everyone has a place to sit, Enjoy sitting, grilling or entertaining in the screened-in porch just off the living space with a partially fenced backyard, no back neighbors and mature trees as a view.



This home is close proximity to restaurants, shopping, theaters, and convenient to US 301 and the interstate.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided saving you money!



Call today to schedule a tour!