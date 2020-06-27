13231 EVENING SUNSET LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

AVAILABLE END OF JULY! Don't miss out on this beautiful home. This 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms home has wood laminate floors throughout the entire home. NO CARPET! Open floor plan with volume ceilings. The master suite has an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in closet, separate tub and shower combination. This home has both formal dining and eat-in kitchen. The backyard is oversized and fenced for extra privacy. This home is located minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools and medical facilities. Tenants will have access to Summerfield and South Cove community pools, playgrounds and amenities. You will be proud to call this place home. Call for more details or to schedule a showing.