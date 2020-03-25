13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

A MUST SEE! Remodeled Recently! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located on Cul-De-Sac with a Nice Pond in the Golf community "Summerfield". It’s Fully Fenced, has a Big Back Yard and a Large Screened Covered back Porch. This Home has Recently Remodeled: New garage door Opener which did 4 months ago; The Kitchen has Newer Stainless-Steel Refrigerator (only 4-Month Old) and Dishwasher (only 2-Month Old); Tiled flooring, Eat-In Space and Pantry. Just recently done Cherry Bamboo-Wood Flooring in the 2nd Bedroom (5 Months ago). The Formal Dining Room, Large Living room and 2 other Bedrooms are Laminated Flooring. No Carpets in this whole house. Washer & Dryer Provided in the Laundry Room inside. Great Community "Summerfield" has tennis courts, basketball courts and 2 swimming pools. It's conveniently located close to golf community parks & schools. Also close to shopping centers and plazas. Easy access to SR-301 and I-75 to Tampa International Airport and Down Town Tampa; It's Great Location for commuters to travel to Brandon, South/Down Town Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, Ruskin, even Bradenton. The owner will pay HOA fee for tenants to use Community Amenities. Available Date for New Tenants to move in is 4/1/2019, but available for showing the house! Please call today for more info and Scheduling showings!