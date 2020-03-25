All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE

13208 Prestwick Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13208 Prestwick Creek Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A MUST SEE! Remodeled Recently! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located on Cul-De-Sac with a Nice Pond in the Golf community "Summerfield". It’s Fully Fenced, has a Big Back Yard and a Large Screened Covered back Porch. This Home has Recently Remodeled: New garage door Opener which did 4 months ago; The Kitchen has Newer Stainless-Steel Refrigerator (only 4-Month Old) and Dishwasher (only 2-Month Old); Tiled flooring, Eat-In Space and Pantry. Just recently done Cherry Bamboo-Wood Flooring in the 2nd Bedroom (5 Months ago). The Formal Dining Room, Large Living room and 2 other Bedrooms are Laminated Flooring. No Carpets in this whole house. Washer & Dryer Provided in the Laundry Room inside. Great Community "Summerfield" has tennis courts, basketball courts and 2 swimming pools. It's conveniently located close to golf community parks & schools. Also close to shopping centers and plazas. Easy access to SR-301 and I-75 to Tampa International Airport and Down Town Tampa; It's Great Location for commuters to travel to Brandon, South/Down Town Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, Ruskin, even Bradenton. The owner will pay HOA fee for tenants to use Community Amenities. Available Date for New Tenants to move in is 4/1/2019, but available for showing the house! Please call today for more info and Scheduling showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13208 PRESTWICK CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
