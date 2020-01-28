13151 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE

Amenities

Single story single family home located in the gated community of Waterleaf. The property has four bedroom and three bathroom. Granite counter tops and views to the pond. Very spacious master suite with dual sinks. Washer and dryer included. The master suite looks out to the beautiful Florida landscape in your backyard. Enjoy functional living space, an enviable master suite and a gourmet-inspired kitchen. With features such as granite counter tops, GE® stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floors, you will be able to live in affordable luxury. This premier community has many high end amenities families will love. Stay active at the fitness stations, half basketball court or playground. There is also a resort-style swimming pool, an open-air clubhouse. Having a fire pit, trail, and picnic shelter makes outdoor activities easy and fun. Waterleaf Estates is positioned within the vibrant community of Riverview. Residents who enjoy the outdoors can take advantage of the surrounding area and explore the Gulf Coast beaches including Apollo Beach and Pelican Cove. Little Manatee River State Park and Cockroach Bay State Park are also great for outdoor adventures.