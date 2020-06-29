All apartments in Riverview
13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE

13122 Fennway Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13122 Fennway Ridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Town Estates at Summerfield 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath , 1 car garage, 2-story home with 1618 sf of living space. Beautiful laminate floors throughout, ceramic tile in the bathrooms and new carpet on the stairs All bedrooms are upstairs, master bathroom features a garden tub with a separate shower.Spacious open plan with a great room and kitchen with a breakfast bar. Screened patio with golf course view. Lawn care included!!! Community features access to club house, community pool, basketball courts, playground and tennis courts. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

