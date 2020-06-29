13122 FENNWAY RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Town Estates at Summerfield 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath , 1 car garage, 2-story home with 1618 sf of living space. Beautiful laminate floors throughout, ceramic tile in the bathrooms and new carpet on the stairs All bedrooms are upstairs, master bathroom features a garden tub with a separate shower.Spacious open plan with a great room and kitchen with a breakfast bar. Screened patio with golf course view. Lawn care included!!! Community features access to club house, community pool, basketball courts, playground and tennis courts. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and I-75.