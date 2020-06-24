13112 FAULKNER PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool shuffle board garage

Cozy 2/2 condo in popular Villas on the Green at Summerfield. Move in ready! Features include step saver kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, convenient dinette, EZ care laminate & tile flooring! Designer ceiling fans in most rooms! Enjoy your Florida lifestyle on one of two screened patios! Back patio overlooks treed backyard & front screened patio let cool breezes travel right through the home! Located in Southshore's most competitive GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! Driveway has additional parking pad for extra vehicle of golf cart. You will enjoy safe & secure community boasting tropical pool & shuffleboard court. Available for long term rental & waiting for you!