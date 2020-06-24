All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
13112 FAULKNER PLACE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

13112 FAULKNER PLACE

13112 Faulkner Place · No Longer Available
Location

13112 Faulkner Place, Riverview, FL 33579
Villas on the Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
Cozy 2/2 condo in popular Villas on the Green at Summerfield. Move in ready! Features include step saver kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, convenient dinette, EZ care laminate & tile flooring! Designer ceiling fans in most rooms! Enjoy your Florida lifestyle on one of two screened patios! Back patio overlooks treed backyard & front screened patio let cool breezes travel right through the home! Located in Southshore's most competitive GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! Driveway has additional parking pad for extra vehicle of golf cart. You will enjoy safe & secure community boasting tropical pool & shuffleboard court. Available for long term rental & waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13112 FAULKNER PLACE have any available units?
13112 FAULKNER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13112 FAULKNER PLACE have?
Some of 13112 FAULKNER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13112 FAULKNER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13112 FAULKNER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13112 FAULKNER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13112 FAULKNER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13112 FAULKNER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13112 FAULKNER PLACE offers parking.
Does 13112 FAULKNER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13112 FAULKNER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13112 FAULKNER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 13112 FAULKNER PLACE has a pool.
Does 13112 FAULKNER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13112 FAULKNER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13112 FAULKNER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13112 FAULKNER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
