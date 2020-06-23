12941 Prestwick Drive

Amenities
Waterfront Home W/ Private Pool in Summerfield - Located in the community of Summerfield this 5 Bedroom/3.5 Bath waterfront home features lots of storage, screen enclosed private pool, working fireplace and attached 3-car garage. Large formal dining/living and family rooms leading out to the pool - great for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances,breakfast bar, breakfast nook, large walk-in pantry. Downstairs master bedroom with large walk-in closet and relaxation tub & separate shower. Dual zone A/C for maximum energy efficiency.
Summerfield offers great community amenities including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, golf course and monthly family activities. Resident registration required to obtain access card (one time card fee $25 per resident over the age of 12)
Pets are allowed with owner approval - non refundable pet fee of $300 per pet.
(RLNE2605874)