12941 Prestwick Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Waterfront Home W/ Private Pool in Summerfield - Located in the community of Summerfield this 5 Bedroom/3.5 Bath waterfront home features lots of storage, screen enclosed private pool, working fireplace and attached 3-car garage. Large formal dining/living and family rooms leading out to the pool - great for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances,breakfast bar, breakfast nook, large walk-in pantry. Downstairs master bedroom with large walk-in closet and relaxation tub & separate shower. Dual zone A/C for maximum energy efficiency.



Summerfield offers great community amenities including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, golf course and monthly family activities. Resident registration required to obtain access card (one time card fee $25 per resident over the age of 12)



Pets are allowed with owner approval - non refundable pet fee of $300 per pet.



(RLNE2605874)