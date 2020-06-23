All apartments in Riverview
12941 Prestwick Drive

12941 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12941 Prestwick Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Waterfront Home W/ Private Pool in Summerfield - Located in the community of Summerfield this 5 Bedroom/3.5 Bath waterfront home features lots of storage, screen enclosed private pool, working fireplace and attached 3-car garage. Large formal dining/living and family rooms leading out to the pool - great for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances,breakfast bar, breakfast nook, large walk-in pantry. Downstairs master bedroom with large walk-in closet and relaxation tub & separate shower. Dual zone A/C for maximum energy efficiency.

Summerfield offers great community amenities including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, golf course and monthly family activities. Resident registration required to obtain access card (one time card fee $25 per resident over the age of 12)

Pets are allowed with owner approval - non refundable pet fee of $300 per pet.

(RLNE2605874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12941 Prestwick Drive have any available units?
12941 Prestwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12941 Prestwick Drive have?
Some of 12941 Prestwick Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12941 Prestwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12941 Prestwick Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12941 Prestwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12941 Prestwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12941 Prestwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12941 Prestwick Drive does offer parking.
Does 12941 Prestwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12941 Prestwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12941 Prestwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12941 Prestwick Drive has a pool.
Does 12941 Prestwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 12941 Prestwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12941 Prestwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12941 Prestwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
