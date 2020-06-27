All apartments in Riverview
12917 LONGCREST DRIVE

12917 Longcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12917 Longcrest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a screened-in entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers plenty of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and an open layout for making long-lasting memories. The bedrooms are spacious, the bathrooms are updated, and the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, windows into the living room, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE have any available units?
12917 LONGCREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12917 LONGCREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12917 LONGCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
