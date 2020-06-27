12917 LONGCREST DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a screened-in entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers plenty of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and an open layout for making long-lasting memories. The bedrooms are spacious, the bathrooms are updated, and the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, windows into the living room, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!