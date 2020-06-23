All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12917 Jessup Watch Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12917 Jessup Watch Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12917 Jessup Watch Pl

12917 Jessup Watch Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12917 Jessup Watch Place, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Riverview 3BR/2.5BA Townhome With Many Amenities - $250.00 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!! 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the Summerfield Community with so many amenities. Spacious living and dining area located on the first floor. Upstairs your will find 2 bedrooms that share a bathroom. The master bedroom has its own attached bathroom. Washer and dryer are included in the unit. The community offers tennis, basketball, 2 pools and one is a heated pool, fitness center, volleyball court, and a playground. There is also a golf course located nearby! This home is priced to lease fast. Schedule your showing online today.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4698059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12917 Jessup Watch Pl have any available units?
12917 Jessup Watch Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12917 Jessup Watch Pl have?
Some of 12917 Jessup Watch Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12917 Jessup Watch Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12917 Jessup Watch Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12917 Jessup Watch Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12917 Jessup Watch Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12917 Jessup Watch Pl offer parking?
No, 12917 Jessup Watch Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12917 Jessup Watch Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12917 Jessup Watch Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12917 Jessup Watch Pl have a pool?
Yes, 12917 Jessup Watch Pl has a pool.
Does 12917 Jessup Watch Pl have accessible units?
No, 12917 Jessup Watch Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12917 Jessup Watch Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12917 Jessup Watch Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa