12917 Jessup Watch Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Riverview 3BR/2.5BA Townhome With Many Amenities - $250.00 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!! 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the Summerfield Community with so many amenities. Spacious living and dining area located on the first floor. Upstairs your will find 2 bedrooms that share a bathroom. The master bedroom has its own attached bathroom. Washer and dryer are included in the unit. The community offers tennis, basketball, 2 pools and one is a heated pool, fitness center, volleyball court, and a playground. There is also a golf course located nearby! This home is priced to lease fast. Schedule your showing online today.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4698059)