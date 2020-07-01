12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access

ENJOY GREAT VIEWS from your private pool lanai, overlooking vast greenbelt land with no rear neighbor! This upgraded, well-kept home has a coveted spot along a cul-de-sac street at the back of Boyette Springs, yet it's still close to the neighborhood park, playground and excellent elementary school. Inside 2,150 square feet, the Suarez Rosewood extended design provides 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, plus a casual family room that opens to a kitchen with snack bar and sunny breakfast space. Improvements in just the last 2 years include the 5-ton AC, dimensional-shingle roof, variable-speed pool pump, wifi-enabled garage door opener, fresh paint, and carpet in 3 bedrooms. The master and adjacent bedroom feature the same engineered-wood floor upgraded throughout the main living areas, while the kitchen and all baths boast quartz counters and white wood cabinets. The pool lanai offers screened and roof-sheltered areas for all-weather enjoyment, accessed through kitchen sliders and a side door that leads to the 3rd bath.