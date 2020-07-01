All apartments in Riverview
12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:05 PM

12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE

12912 Raysbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12912 Raysbrook Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
ENJOY GREAT VIEWS from your private pool lanai, overlooking vast greenbelt land with no rear neighbor! This upgraded, well-kept home has a coveted spot along a cul-de-sac street at the back of Boyette Springs, yet it's still close to the neighborhood park, playground and excellent elementary school. Inside 2,150 square feet, the Suarez Rosewood extended design provides 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, plus a casual family room that opens to a kitchen with snack bar and sunny breakfast space. Improvements in just the last 2 years include the 5-ton AC, dimensional-shingle roof, variable-speed pool pump, wifi-enabled garage door opener, fresh paint, and carpet in 3 bedrooms. The master and adjacent bedroom feature the same engineered-wood floor upgraded throughout the main living areas, while the kitchen and all baths boast quartz counters and white wood cabinets. The pool lanai offers screened and roof-sheltered areas for all-weather enjoyment, accessed through kitchen sliders and a side door that leads to the 3rd bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12912 RAYSBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

