Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in the Summerfield - Great home in the Summerfield Golf Community. Features a kitchen with small breakfast counter/pass through to dining area of the 15x20 great room. Also has an Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Great room has sliding glass doors that lead to 6x12 patio overlooking conservation pond.



(RLNE2654769)