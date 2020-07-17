All apartments in Riverview
12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE

12843 Buffalo Run Drive · (410) 325-4648
Location

12843 Buffalo Run Drive, Riverview, FL 33534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This meticulously fully furnished and cared for home features 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage and a Gated Community. It is Move in Ready, just bring your clothing. This open floor plan offers upstairs laundry, Security System and Customized impact Glass room along with and An Extra Parking Pad for your guest. This home has a nice flow from the kitchen, living room Home In Great Location conveniently located to Saint Joseph Hospital and I-75 with Nearby Shopping Centers, Attractions and Schools. Easy Commute to Tampa International Airport and or MacDill Air Force Base.The community has a playground and pool for recreation. This is a must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE have any available units?
12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
