12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This meticulously fully furnished and cared for home features 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage and a Gated Community. It is Move in Ready, just bring your clothing. This open floor plan offers upstairs laundry, Security System and Customized impact Glass room along with and An Extra Parking Pad for your guest. This home has a nice flow from the kitchen, living room Home In Great Location conveniently located to Saint Joseph Hospital and I-75 with Nearby Shopping Centers, Attractions and Schools. Easy Commute to Tampa International Airport and or MacDill Air Force Base.The community has a playground and pool for recreation. This is a must see