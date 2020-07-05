All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 17 2020

12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE

12802 Adventure Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12802 Adventure Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/20/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

You'll fall in love with this cozy home. Amenities include a covered back deck, stainless steel appliances, high vaulted ceilings and a newly replaced carpet. Apply now, before you miss out on this great value.This great Invitation Home will be move-in ready soon. We invite you to reserve today by selecting Apply Now. Residents are currently living in this home, so please respect their privacy. If you'd like to tour the home and receive more details about when you can move-in, please contact us today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE have any available units?
12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE have?
Some of 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12802 ADVENTURE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

