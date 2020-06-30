12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

This beautifully crafted 5-bedroom 2.5-bathroom SMART HOME is the very best deal in Riverview’s delightful Twin Creeks. This model-perfect home sits on a gorgeous corner lot with large backyard and beautiful landscaping. This recently built, very energy efficient home features wide-open living spaces with TONS of natural light and bright and modern tile flooring throughout the living areas. Chef’s Kitchen features beautiful 42” cabinets with plenty of counter and storage space. You will enjoy a flowing entertaining area, with OPEN CONCEPT living room, and separate dining area. Upstairs the BONUS ROOM and split floor plan provide space for everyone to unwind and plenty of privacy. Wonderfully spacious master suite and bathroom provide a fantastic retreat. Master bath features a large walk-in shower, dual vanities, and plenty of closet space. This SMART HOME allows you to control your thermostat, and garage door with your phone, tablet, or Alexa-enabled device. This home also features rain gutters, a large indoor laundry room, 2 car garage, and so much more. Twin Creeks offers a lovely COMMUNITY POOL and is located in a thriving suburb of Tampa that is convenient to many new stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and the Spurlino Family YMCA.