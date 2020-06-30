All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 7:11 AM

12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE

12716 Lemon Pepper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12716 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
This beautifully crafted 5-bedroom 2.5-bathroom SMART HOME is the very best deal in Riverview’s delightful Twin Creeks. This model-perfect home sits on a gorgeous corner lot with large backyard and beautiful landscaping. This recently built, very energy efficient home features wide-open living spaces with TONS of natural light and bright and modern tile flooring throughout the living areas. Chef’s Kitchen features beautiful 42” cabinets with plenty of counter and storage space. You will enjoy a flowing entertaining area, with OPEN CONCEPT living room, and separate dining area. Upstairs the BONUS ROOM and split floor plan provide space for everyone to unwind and plenty of privacy. Wonderfully spacious master suite and bathroom provide a fantastic retreat. Master bath features a large walk-in shower, dual vanities, and plenty of closet space. This SMART HOME allows you to control your thermostat, and garage door with your phone, tablet, or Alexa-enabled device. This home also features rain gutters, a large indoor laundry room, 2 car garage, and so much more. Twin Creeks offers a lovely COMMUNITY POOL and is located in a thriving suburb of Tampa that is convenient to many new stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and the Spurlino Family YMCA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE have any available units?
12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE have?
Some of 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12716 LEMON PEPPER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa