Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:37 AM

12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET

12635 Lexington Ridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

12635 Lexington Ridge Street, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location! The home is not only spacious with upgrades but it's convenient to shopping and dinning! If you're commuting this location is perfect as it's right off US 301 and connects to I75 quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET have any available units?
12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET have?
Some of 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET offers parking.
Does 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12635 LEXINGTON RIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.

