Riverview, FL
12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:33 PM

12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE

12610 Evington Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12610 Evington Point Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/20/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

Don't miss out on this comfortable home! This property features a two-car garage, recessed lighting, and tile and carpet throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Relax in the screened-in back patio leading to the backyard. The HOA provides access to a clubhouse, a pool, a park, and a tennis court as amenities for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE have any available units?
12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

