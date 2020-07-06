12610 EVINGTON POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/20/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



Don't miss out on this comfortable home! This property features a two-car garage, recessed lighting, and tile and carpet throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Relax in the screened-in back patio leading to the backyard. The HOA provides access to a clubhouse, a pool, a park, and a tennis court as amenities for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!