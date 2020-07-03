All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:46 PM

12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE

12505 Burgess Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12505 Burgess Hill Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Amazing home located in Panther Trace, one of Riverview’s most sought after communities. This home is appropriately appointed with four bedrooms and an office ( or could serve as a den or can become another bedroom). Everyone loves the split floor plan inside this home. But everyone also loves the spacious and private master bedroom which is adorned with a unique favorite feature inside this retreat; a gas fireplace perfect for warming under the covers on a cold winter. The master bedroom closet is designed with organization in mind. And the master bathroom is perfection; dual sinks, garden soaking tub, and separate shower. The open concept, expansive eat-in kitchen has a large island, plenty of storage and counter space ideal for all of your editable creations. Enjoy a cool night on the screened lanai. Access from the sliding doors from Master bedroom, guest bedroom or the pocket doors from the living room. The high ceilings, laminate wood floors and ample space make this floorplan and home your best choice. There’s plenty of space here with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a two car garage. Panther Trace offers so much including a community center, playgrounds, two swimming pools and schools within a short distance. Come take a peek today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE have any available units?
12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa