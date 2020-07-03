12505 BURGESS HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Amazing home located in Panther Trace, one of Riverview’s most sought after communities. This home is appropriately appointed with four bedrooms and an office ( or could serve as a den or can become another bedroom). Everyone loves the split floor plan inside this home. But everyone also loves the spacious and private master bedroom which is adorned with a unique favorite feature inside this retreat; a gas fireplace perfect for warming under the covers on a cold winter. The master bedroom closet is designed with organization in mind. And the master bathroom is perfection; dual sinks, garden soaking tub, and separate shower. The open concept, expansive eat-in kitchen has a large island, plenty of storage and counter space ideal for all of your editable creations. Enjoy a cool night on the screened lanai. Access from the sliding doors from Master bedroom, guest bedroom or the pocket doors from the living room. The high ceilings, laminate wood floors and ample space make this floorplan and home your best choice. There’s plenty of space here with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a two car garage. Panther Trace offers so much including a community center, playgrounds, two swimming pools and schools within a short distance. Come take a peek today.