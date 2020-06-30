All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12412 Cedar Field Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12412 Cedar Field Dr.
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:27 PM

12412 Cedar Field Dr.

12412 Cedarfield Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12412 Cedarfield Dr, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN RIVERVIEW. HOME HAS NEW CARPET THROUGH OUT! RELAX IN YOUR SCREENED IN LANAI AND ENJOY THE POND VIEW. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, EXPRESSWAYS AND MUCH MORE. THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. have any available units?
12412 Cedar Field Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 12412 Cedar Field Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12412 Cedar Field Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12412 Cedar Field Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. offer parking?
No, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. have a pool?
No, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa