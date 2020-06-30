12412 Cedar Field Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN RIVERVIEW. HOME HAS NEW CARPET THROUGH OUT! RELAX IN YOUR SCREENED IN LANAI AND ENJOY THE POND VIEW. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, EXPRESSWAYS AND MUCH MORE. THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG.