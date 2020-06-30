LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN RIVERVIEW. HOME HAS NEW CARPET THROUGH OUT! RELAX IN YOUR SCREENED IN LANAI AND ENJOY THE POND VIEW. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, EXPRESSWAYS AND MUCH MORE. THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. have any available units?
12412 Cedar Field Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 12412 Cedar Field Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12412 Cedar Field Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12412 Cedar Field Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. offer parking?
No, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. have a pool?
No, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12412 Cedar Field Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12412 Cedar Field Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
