12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive

12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available June 25th. Watch otters and turtles sunbathing and, five-foot cranes and their babies from this pond view home. This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,907 SF home is in the Ballentrae-area of Riverview. This home features an open concept living room and kitchen area. Kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances that include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Breakfast bar and eating space in the kitchen. Formal dining room. Master bedroom has an en suite bath with twin sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Washer/dryer hookups. Flooring is tile and wood laminate. Nice size covered patio with pond view. The Ballentrae subdivision has a community swimming pool.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive have any available units?
12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive have?
Some of 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
