12337 Ballentrae Forest Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available June 25th. Watch otters and turtles sunbathing and, five-foot cranes and their babies from this pond view home. This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,907 SF home is in the Ballentrae-area of Riverview. This home features an open concept living room and kitchen area. Kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances that include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Breakfast bar and eating space in the kitchen. Formal dining room. Master bedroom has an en suite bath with twin sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Washer/dryer hookups. Flooring is tile and wood laminate. Nice size covered patio with pond view. The Ballentrae subdivision has a community swimming pool.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.