Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12316 Healey Summit Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12316 Healey Summit Lane

12316 Healey Summit Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12316 Healey Summit Lane, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
See the Video Property Tour

Available NOW! This highly sought after floor plan in Panther Trace Townhome community offers 1,383 square feet of living space, including two spacious bedrooms, formal dining room separated by a fully equipped kitchen including a glass top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and it's open to the main living areas. Designated living and dining areas offer a spacious area for the most formal dining setting. The family room, adjacent to the kitchen, also exits to the spacious patio. Upstairs, a split bedroom plan offers two spacious bedrooms each with their own private bathroom. The Panther Trace Townhomes community has a community swimming pool. The rent includes water, sewer and garbage. One assigned parking space.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12316 Healey Summit Lane have any available units?
12316 Healey Summit Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12316 Healey Summit Lane have?
Some of 12316 Healey Summit Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12316 Healey Summit Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12316 Healey Summit Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12316 Healey Summit Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12316 Healey Summit Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12316 Healey Summit Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12316 Healey Summit Lane offers parking.
Does 12316 Healey Summit Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12316 Healey Summit Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12316 Healey Summit Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12316 Healey Summit Lane has a pool.
Does 12316 Healey Summit Lane have accessible units?
No, 12316 Healey Summit Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12316 Healey Summit Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12316 Healey Summit Lane has units with dishwashers.

