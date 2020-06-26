All apartments in Riverview
12309 Hawkeye Point Place

Location

12309 Hawkeye Point Place, Riverview, FL 33578
South Pointe of Tampa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated Open Floor Plan 4BR/2BA Home in Riverview! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Enjoy this beautiful newly renovated home! 4 bedrooms 2 bath open floor plan. Fresh paint and brand new flooring throughout the entire home! In the heart of Riverview perfect access to schools, shopping centers etc. Will not last! Pet-friendly! Case-by-case basis.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1180359?accessKey=5a20

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE4021766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12309 Hawkeye Point Place have any available units?
12309 Hawkeye Point Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12309 Hawkeye Point Place have?
Some of 12309 Hawkeye Point Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12309 Hawkeye Point Place currently offering any rent specials?
12309 Hawkeye Point Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12309 Hawkeye Point Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12309 Hawkeye Point Place is pet friendly.
Does 12309 Hawkeye Point Place offer parking?
Yes, 12309 Hawkeye Point Place offers parking.
Does 12309 Hawkeye Point Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12309 Hawkeye Point Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12309 Hawkeye Point Place have a pool?
Yes, 12309 Hawkeye Point Place has a pool.
Does 12309 Hawkeye Point Place have accessible units?
No, 12309 Hawkeye Point Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12309 Hawkeye Point Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12309 Hawkeye Point Place does not have units with dishwashers.
