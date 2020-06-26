12309 Hawkeye Point Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Renovated Open Floor Plan 4BR/2BA Home in Riverview! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Enjoy this beautiful newly renovated home! 4 bedrooms 2 bath open floor plan. Fresh paint and brand new flooring throughout the entire home! In the heart of Riverview perfect access to schools, shopping centers etc. Will not last! Pet-friendly! Case-by-case basis.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1180359?accessKey=5a20



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



(RLNE4021766)