Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Home is available now! Home has been fully painted, renovated and furnished. Looking for a great deal on a pool home in Riverview? Located in Boyette Springs subdivision. This home has 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms in over 2400sf of living area. Formal living and dining areas with a family room off the kitchen. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances. Master bathroom shower has been updated. Large fenced yard. Owner willing to partially or completely furnish home.