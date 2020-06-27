12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In Special: Receive $500 off August rent, with a lease starting by 7/15/2019!

Don't miss out on this comfortable house! This home's exterior is fully fenced and a corner lot accented with a spacious lawn. Features include tile floors and plush carpet throughout the interior. The modern kitchen includes updated appliances, a breakfast bar gorgeous granite countertops. The master bathroom provides a double vanity sink, a garden tub, and a separate shower. Make this charming home yours!