Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:12 AM

11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE

11930 Whisper Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11930 Whisper Creek Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Rivercrest community with POOL, Playground, Tennis courts, A Rated Schools, Tots Water park. Great Riverview home with all bedrooms upstairs with large Master bedroom, master walk in closet, and garden tub. Additional features.....1/2 bath downstairs for guests, Open Layout, covered patio, FENCED YARD, wood blinds on all windows and inside laundry room. Easy Access to Tampa and Macdill! Small pets are allowed with owner approval and pet fee. **Qualifications include 550+ credit score, 3x rent amount in income, all applications are considered. HOA application required as well! Owner is willing to do rent to own if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
