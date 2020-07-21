11930 WHISPER CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Rivercrest community with POOL, Playground, Tennis courts, A Rated Schools, Tots Water park. Great Riverview home with all bedrooms upstairs with large Master bedroom, master walk in closet, and garden tub. Additional features.....1/2 bath downstairs for guests, Open Layout, covered patio, FENCED YARD, wood blinds on all windows and inside laundry room. Easy Access to Tampa and Macdill! Small pets are allowed with owner approval and pet fee. **Qualifications include 550+ credit score, 3x rent amount in income, all applications are considered. HOA application required as well! Owner is willing to do rent to own if interested.