Last updated February 24 2020 at 9:07 AM

11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE

11928 Cinnamon Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11928 Cinnamon Fern Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning home with all the extras, personal touches you will not get from the builder, premium waterfront lot & fully fenced with new vinyl privacy & picket fence. 3,127 sq ft. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 car garage & covered lanai / back porch. Tons of curb appeal with gorgeous landscaping, decorative curbing around flower beds, exterior decorative stone, barrel-tile roof, brick pavered driveway and brand new etched-glass front door. The new front door adds tons of bright light that reveals gorgeous upgrades such as extended large ceramic tile set on diagonal diamond pattern throughout the first floor, tons of decorative crown molding and wrought iron balusters up the stairs. Fall in love with this dream kitchen featuring double islands, granite counter tops, miles of cabinets (with convenient roll-out drawers) & crown molding, beautiful glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances & sink, breakfast nook & walk-in pantry just off the huge family room all featuring the gorgeous water view. Your family will enjoy another large living space (loft) on the 2nd floor. Another star in the home is the very spacious master bedroom with crown molding, 2 walk-in closets and large master bathroom featuring ceramic tile, decorative glass listellos, double-sinks, granite counter tops, brushed nickel faucets, deep-soaking garden tub, walk-in shower, private toilet room & upgraded lighting. Every day is a vacation in the gorgeous, gated community of Waterleaf with resort style pool and fabulous amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have any available units?
11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have?
Some of 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
