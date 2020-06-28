11928 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning home with all the extras, personal touches you will not get from the builder, premium waterfront lot & fully fenced with new vinyl privacy & picket fence. 3,127 sq ft. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 car garage & covered lanai / back porch. Tons of curb appeal with gorgeous landscaping, decorative curbing around flower beds, exterior decorative stone, barrel-tile roof, brick pavered driveway and brand new etched-glass front door. The new front door adds tons of bright light that reveals gorgeous upgrades such as extended large ceramic tile set on diagonal diamond pattern throughout the first floor, tons of decorative crown molding and wrought iron balusters up the stairs. Fall in love with this dream kitchen featuring double islands, granite counter tops, miles of cabinets (with convenient roll-out drawers) & crown molding, beautiful glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances & sink, breakfast nook & walk-in pantry just off the huge family room all featuring the gorgeous water view. Your family will enjoy another large living space (loft) on the 2nd floor. Another star in the home is the very spacious master bedroom with crown molding, 2 walk-in closets and large master bathroom featuring ceramic tile, decorative glass listellos, double-sinks, granite counter tops, brushed nickel faucets, deep-soaking garden tub, walk-in shower, private toilet room & upgraded lighting. Every day is a vacation in the gorgeous, gated community of Waterleaf with resort style pool and fabulous amenities.