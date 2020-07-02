All apartments in Riverview
11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE

Location

11909 Climbing Fern Avenue, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Nestled in the prominent community of Waterleaf, this 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom 3 car garage Home by West Bay bolsters a spacious 4,221 SqFt heated. As you enter the home stepping into the lofty foyer the home features a private in home office and formal dining room. Following the hallway passed your formal dining space you enter a large entertainment area where you will find the living room, kitchen and casual dining. This great entertainment hub provides views of the lake looking out upon your backyard. Conveniently located to the back left of the home on the first floor sits a bedroom for guests, relatives, a potential in home movie theater or may serve as much more! Heading upstairs you will notice a large family room lofted above the rest of the home and splitting the master bedroom from the other 3 bedrooms. With an upstairs laundry room to compliment the bedrooms upstairs. Upon entering the master and secluded from the rest of the home you will enjoy an oversized walk in master bathroom, split wash vanities, large walk in closets, and great views from your private balcony overlooking the pond. This immaculate family home won't last long in Waterleaf!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE have any available units?
11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE have?
Some of 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

