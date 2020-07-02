11909 CLIMBING FERN AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Nestled in the prominent community of Waterleaf, this 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom 3 car garage Home by West Bay bolsters a spacious 4,221 SqFt heated. As you enter the home stepping into the lofty foyer the home features a private in home office and formal dining room. Following the hallway passed your formal dining space you enter a large entertainment area where you will find the living room, kitchen and casual dining. This great entertainment hub provides views of the lake looking out upon your backyard. Conveniently located to the back left of the home on the first floor sits a bedroom for guests, relatives, a potential in home movie theater or may serve as much more! Heading upstairs you will notice a large family room lofted above the rest of the home and splitting the master bedroom from the other 3 bedrooms. With an upstairs laundry room to compliment the bedrooms upstairs. Upon entering the master and secluded from the rest of the home you will enjoy an oversized walk in master bathroom, split wash vanities, large walk in closets, and great views from your private balcony overlooking the pond. This immaculate family home won't last long in Waterleaf!