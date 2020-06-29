11849 Sunburst Marble RD

Amenities

granite counters internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters Property Amenities internet access

This beautiful brand new two-story floor plan is perfect for the family of any size. This home features an open-concept design to the large kitchen with granite counter tops. This home has an abundance of natural lighting and is furnished with all new energy efficient appliances including a hybrid water heater. A spacious loft is located on the second floor keeps the family connected, while a single bedroom on the first floor is perfect for extended family or overnight guests. Home is wired for smart-home wifi router and security. Comes with rain soft irrigation system.