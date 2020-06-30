11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP

Amenities

This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home is located in the well maintained community of Panther Trace! This immaculate home has a large open kitchen with plenty of granite counter space and plenty of storage in these gorgeous 42" cabinets. Kitchen overlooks the family room, offering an open concept with plenty of space for entertaining. The large master suite includes dual granite vanities, garden tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet. The 4 separate bedrooms are very spacious. Upstairs you will also find a bonus room/loft. Wait until you see the size of this fenced in back yard! This community has all amenities including pool, tennis courts, playground, basketball and volley ball courts. Shopping, restaurants, schools, malls, theaters, museums, boating, highways, beaches and professional sports are within a short drive and downtown Tampa is a quick drive on the Crosstown. If you desire world class beaches and other recreational activities, this house is close to all. Disney is within an hour drive.