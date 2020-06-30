All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP

11810 Newberry Grove Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11810 Newberry Grove Loop, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home is located in the well maintained community of Panther Trace! This immaculate home has a large open kitchen with plenty of granite counter space and plenty of storage in these gorgeous 42" cabinets. Kitchen overlooks the family room, offering an open concept with plenty of space for entertaining. The large master suite includes dual granite vanities, garden tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet. The 4 separate bedrooms are very spacious. Upstairs you will also find a bonus room/loft. Wait until you see the size of this fenced in back yard! This community has all amenities including pool, tennis courts, playground, basketball and volley ball courts. Shopping, restaurants, schools, malls, theaters, museums, boating, highways, beaches and professional sports are within a short drive and downtown Tampa is a quick drive on the Crosstown. If you desire world class beaches and other recreational activities, this house is close to all. Disney is within an hour drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP have any available units?
11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP have?
Some of 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP offers parking.
Does 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP has a pool.
Does 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11810 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa