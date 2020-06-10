All apartments in Riverview
11806 Winterset Cove Drive

11806 Winterset Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11806 Winterset Cove Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in the Ballantrae community. This two-story single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members. With four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a loft, there is plenty of space for your growing family. The master suite includes a massive walk-in closet and a bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower and his and her sinks. The kitchen is loaded with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. With wonderful amenities, you're sure to always have plenty to do, without even leaving the property! And these gathering places offer residents the perfect backdrop to meet neighbors, be social and make new friends. Relax by the pool or spend some time in the clubhouse to take full advantage of all this community has to offer. Schools for Ballentrae District School Board of Hillsborough County Collins Elementary School, Rodgers Middle School, Riverview High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11806 Winterset Cove Drive have any available units?
11806 Winterset Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11806 Winterset Cove Drive have?
Some of 11806 Winterset Cove Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11806 Winterset Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11806 Winterset Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11806 Winterset Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11806 Winterset Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11806 Winterset Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 11806 Winterset Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11806 Winterset Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11806 Winterset Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11806 Winterset Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11806 Winterset Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 11806 Winterset Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 11806 Winterset Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11806 Winterset Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11806 Winterset Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

