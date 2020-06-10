11806 Winterset Cove Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in the Ballantrae community. This two-story single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members. With four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a loft, there is plenty of space for your growing family. The master suite includes a massive walk-in closet and a bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower and his and her sinks. The kitchen is loaded with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. With wonderful amenities, you're sure to always have plenty to do, without even leaving the property! And these gathering places offer residents the perfect backdrop to meet neighbors, be social and make new friends. Relax by the pool or spend some time in the clubhouse to take full advantage of all this community has to offer. Schools for Ballentrae District School Board of Hillsborough County Collins Elementary School, Rodgers Middle School, Riverview High School.