11717 Summer Springs Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd7f9290e2 ---- Stunning 4 bed/4 bath home with loft in Summer Springs Riverview. This huge home boasts over 3000 sq ft with beautiful designer neutral paint and bright ceramic tile and plush carpeting in the living areas. The spacious living room is open to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining and keeping the conversations going. Kitchen has granite counter tops, including on the large island, with ample oak cabinetry, full stainless steel appliance package and walk in pantry for even more storage space! Master bedroom is located apart from other bedrooms for added privacy and features tray ceilings, 2 walk in closets, and access to the screened lanai. Master bathroom has split dual vanities, garden soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower. With 3 more bedrooms and 3 more bathrooms, there is plenty of room for everyone! Bonus loft upstairs is ideal for a media room, play room or a home office, possibilities are endless! Relax on the screened lanai and enjoy the serene view of the pond. For additional convenience a washer/dryer set is included. For extra storage there is a 3 car garage, plenty of space for vehicles and so much more. This home is located minutes from US 301 and I-75 for easy commuting. Sorry no pets at this home. Home is occupied and will be available for move in on July 16, 2019. Bonus Room Carpet Ceramic Tile Disposal Garage Granite Counter Hoa Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Patio Covered Pet Restrictions Screened Patio Vaulted Ceilings Views Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Accessible