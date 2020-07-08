All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11717 Summer Springs Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11717 Summer Springs Dr
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

11717 Summer Springs Dr

11717 Summer Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11717 Summer Springs Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd7f9290e2 ---- Stunning 4 bed/4 bath home with loft in Summer Springs Riverview. This huge home boasts over 3000 sq ft with beautiful designer neutral paint and bright ceramic tile and plush carpeting in the living areas. The spacious living room is open to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining and keeping the conversations going. Kitchen has granite counter tops, including on the large island, with ample oak cabinetry, full stainless steel appliance package and walk in pantry for even more storage space! Master bedroom is located apart from other bedrooms for added privacy and features tray ceilings, 2 walk in closets, and access to the screened lanai. Master bathroom has split dual vanities, garden soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower. With 3 more bedrooms and 3 more bathrooms, there is plenty of room for everyone! Bonus loft upstairs is ideal for a media room, play room or a home office, possibilities are endless! Relax on the screened lanai and enjoy the serene view of the pond. For additional convenience a washer/dryer set is included. For extra storage there is a 3 car garage, plenty of space for vehicles and so much more. This home is located minutes from US 301 and I-75 for easy commuting. Sorry no pets at this home. Home is occupied and will be available for move in on July 16, 2019. Bonus Room Carpet Ceramic Tile Disposal Garage Granite Counter Hoa Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Patio Covered Pet Restrictions Screened Patio Vaulted Ceilings Views Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Accessible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11717 Summer Springs Dr have any available units?
11717 Summer Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11717 Summer Springs Dr have?
Some of 11717 Summer Springs Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11717 Summer Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11717 Summer Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11717 Summer Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11717 Summer Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11717 Summer Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11717 Summer Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 11717 Summer Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11717 Summer Springs Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11717 Summer Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 11717 Summer Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11717 Summer Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 11717 Summer Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11717 Summer Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11717 Summer Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa