11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a 3 car garage, and a custom built screen enclosed saltwater pool with spillover spa. Lot features an over sized .23 acre corner lot that has upgraded vinyl privacy fence. You will know your home as soon as you walk in the front door, and into the formal living room/dining room combo. Upgraded kitchen features 42" cabinets with granite counter tops, and newer stainless steel appliances (2017). Split floor plan features the master suit, and master bath with garden tub, and separate stand up shower. Additional 3 bedrooms are located on opposite side of home. All common areas including the master bedroom has sliding glass doors that access the upgraded saltwater pool and spa, that makes entertaining guest a pleasure. New A/C in 2017, New Pool Pump & Motor, New water heater 2019, New exterior paint 2018. Make an appointment to see it today! Owner is a licensed real estate Broker.