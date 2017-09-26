All apartments in Riverview
11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE

11709 Stonewood Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11709 Stonewood Gate Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a 3 car garage, and a custom built screen enclosed saltwater pool with spillover spa. Lot features an over sized .23 acre corner lot that has upgraded vinyl privacy fence. You will know your home as soon as you walk in the front door, and into the formal living room/dining room combo. Upgraded kitchen features 42" cabinets with granite counter tops, and newer stainless steel appliances (2017). Split floor plan features the master suit, and master bath with garden tub, and separate stand up shower. Additional 3 bedrooms are located on opposite side of home. All common areas including the master bedroom has sliding glass doors that access the upgraded saltwater pool and spa, that makes entertaining guest a pleasure. New A/C in 2017, New Pool Pump & Motor, New water heater 2019, New exterior paint 2018. Make an appointment to see it today! Owner is a licensed real estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE have any available units?
11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11709 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
