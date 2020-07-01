11615 TROPICAL ISLE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave bathtub carpet

Tucked back in South Cove off Big Bend Road with no backyard neighbors. Over 1800 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living & dining room combination and large family room. Kitchen w/eat in breakfast nook opens to the family room and features oak cabinets, dishwasher, range, built-in microwave and side-by-side refrigerator. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. All ceramic tile, no carpet. Inside utility. Washer and dryer can be left for Tenant's convenience but is not warranted by the Landlord. Screened lanai backs up to conservation area.