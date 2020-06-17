11612 TROPICAL ISLE LANE

Amenities

A MUST SEE! Great Location on a big lot with Gorgeous Wide-open Pond Water View looking directly at the Community facility like playground, clubhouse… NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS peering at you! You will Love this 4BR/2BA/2CG One-Story house in a highly desirable Subdivision "South Cove". It features Open Floor Plan, 10ft High Ceilings and 3-split Bedrooms. BIG Living-Dining Combo Great Room with Double Windows and Sliding Door make the house so BRIGHT and Cozy! Ceramic Tile flooring is through-out of the whole house. Decent-Sized Eat-in Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet/counter space, Newer Refrigerator and 4-Month Old Dishwasher BOTH are Stainless Steel, Smooth-Glass-Top Range, Passing-Food Window, Big closet Pantry, Large Breakfast Nook. Newer Washer and Dryer are provided in the Laundry Closet in the Kitchen Eat-in area. The private Master's suite & bath feature walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall. The rent includes access to all “South Cove” Community and Master “Summerfield” amenities such as 3 Pools, Fitness Center, Playgrounds, Tennis Courts, Parks & Athletic fields! Close and Easy access to US-301, & I-75 further to I-4, Silmon Expressway. Great Location for commuters to Tampa, MacDill AFB, Brandon and Bradenton, ... Big Shopping Center, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, New Hospital, Brandon Town Center, shopping & dining -- All Nearby!! Available on 3/21/1/2019. WON'T LAST LONG!!! Call today for more info and showings!