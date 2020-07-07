All apartments in Riverview
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM

11548 Balintore Dr

11548 Balintore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11548 Balintore Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with peaceful view of a Pond. Located in desirable Panther Trace! Immaculate interior features an open floor plan with a split bedroom layout and an office/den. Ceramic Tile flooring flows throughout the main living area and bedrooms, with high ceilings, stylish fixtures and many more modern touches! The spacious kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a pantry and breakfast bar. Open kitchen allows easy conversation and perfect for entertaining. Large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and full en-suite bathroom including large soaking tub and stand alone shower. Enjoy lounging and entertaining from the covered, patio overlooking a pond and trees! The community has many amenities that include a community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and more. Located Close to all major roads and shopping and restaurants. Lawn care is included on rent. Vacant, Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11548 Balintore Dr have any available units?
11548 Balintore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11548 Balintore Dr have?
Some of 11548 Balintore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11548 Balintore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11548 Balintore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11548 Balintore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11548 Balintore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11548 Balintore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11548 Balintore Dr offers parking.
Does 11548 Balintore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11548 Balintore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11548 Balintore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11548 Balintore Dr has a pool.
Does 11548 Balintore Dr have accessible units?
No, 11548 Balintore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11548 Balintore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11548 Balintore Dr has units with dishwashers.

