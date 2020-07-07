11548 Balintore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with peaceful view of a Pond. Located in desirable Panther Trace! Immaculate interior features an open floor plan with a split bedroom layout and an office/den. Ceramic Tile flooring flows throughout the main living area and bedrooms, with high ceilings, stylish fixtures and many more modern touches! The spacious kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a pantry and breakfast bar. Open kitchen allows easy conversation and perfect for entertaining. Large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and full en-suite bathroom including large soaking tub and stand alone shower. Enjoy lounging and entertaining from the covered, patio overlooking a pond and trees! The community has many amenities that include a community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and more. Located Close to all major roads and shopping and restaurants. Lawn care is included on rent. Vacant, Available.