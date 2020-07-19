All apartments in Riverview
11514 Balintore Drive

Location

11514 Balintore Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Panther Trace Home! - Please call or text Dena Green for showings @ 813-420-2627. From the outside in this house is beautiful! Don't worry about taking care of the lawn as this service is provided for you! When you walk through the front door there is a large foyer that leads to the open floorplan that is great for entertaining. Flooring is wood laminate and tile throughout. The kitchen has a nice breakfast bar, granite counters, complete with stainless steel appliances and opens to the family room. Just off the kitchen is the dining area. Split bedroom plan with the master in the back and the other two bedrooms and hall bath at the front of the home. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and large bathroom with dual vanities, walk in shower and large tub. Backyard is fully fenced and has a nice size screen lanai. Community offers a pool, playground, tennis and basketball to name a few. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in in addition to any rent and or security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11514 Balintore Drive have any available units?
11514 Balintore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11514 Balintore Drive have?
Some of 11514 Balintore Drive's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11514 Balintore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11514 Balintore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11514 Balintore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11514 Balintore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11514 Balintore Drive offer parking?
No, 11514 Balintore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11514 Balintore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11514 Balintore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11514 Balintore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11514 Balintore Drive has a pool.
Does 11514 Balintore Drive have accessible units?
No, 11514 Balintore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11514 Balintore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11514 Balintore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
