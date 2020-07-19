11514 Balintore Drive

Amenities

Panther Trace Home! - Please call or text Dena Green for showings @ 813-420-2627. From the outside in this house is beautiful! Don't worry about taking care of the lawn as this service is provided for you! When you walk through the front door there is a large foyer that leads to the open floorplan that is great for entertaining. Flooring is wood laminate and tile throughout. The kitchen has a nice breakfast bar, granite counters, complete with stainless steel appliances and opens to the family room. Just off the kitchen is the dining area. Split bedroom plan with the master in the back and the other two bedrooms and hall bath at the front of the home. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and large bathroom with dual vanities, walk in shower and large tub. Backyard is fully fenced and has a nice size screen lanai. Community offers a pool, playground, tennis and basketball to name a few. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in in addition to any rent and or security deposit.



