Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool clubhouse microwave

Interior just repainted! Beautiful and spacious home with separate living and dining rooms. Laminate floors! Fenced yard! Very well maintained, with three bedrooms, two baths and a two car garage. All appliances included. Located in Rivercrest, a deed restricted community features a multi-pool complex, community center, elementary school, two day cares and a Montessori school. Don't miss out on this one!