11425 Brighton knoll loop

Great 4 yr old home - Energy efficient home, nearly new. South Fork has plenty of amenities, including sidewalks for walking, running etc. Gorgeous pool and clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court. This home has plenty of room, with a formal dining/living room, great room and a bonus room. The first floor is all tile, and has an open concept. While the yard is not completely fenced, the neighbors are giving you plenty of privacy from the covered lanai. Call for rental details.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5026570)