Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11425 Brighton knoll loop
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

11425 Brighton knoll loop

11425 Brighton Knoll Loop · No Longer Available
Location

11425 Brighton Knoll Loop, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
dog park
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 4 yr old home - Energy efficient home, nearly new. South Fork has plenty of amenities, including sidewalks for walking, running etc. Gorgeous pool and clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court. This home has plenty of room, with a formal dining/living room, great room and a bonus room. The first floor is all tile, and has an open concept. While the yard is not completely fenced, the neighbors are giving you plenty of privacy from the covered lanai. Call for rental details.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5026570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11425 Brighton knoll loop have any available units?
11425 Brighton knoll loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11425 Brighton knoll loop have?
Some of 11425 Brighton knoll loop's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11425 Brighton knoll loop currently offering any rent specials?
11425 Brighton knoll loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11425 Brighton knoll loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 11425 Brighton knoll loop is pet friendly.
Does 11425 Brighton knoll loop offer parking?
No, 11425 Brighton knoll loop does not offer parking.
Does 11425 Brighton knoll loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11425 Brighton knoll loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11425 Brighton knoll loop have a pool?
Yes, 11425 Brighton knoll loop has a pool.
Does 11425 Brighton knoll loop have accessible units?
No, 11425 Brighton knoll loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11425 Brighton knoll loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 11425 Brighton knoll loop does not have units with dishwashers.
