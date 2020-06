Amenities

Great opportunity. Community also features a golf course, Gym and Pools are available for residence usage. Nice home for growing family. A must see! This 4/3.5 bathroom home has a great layout. Screened lanai that overlooks a beautiful pond. New laminate floors just installed and recently painted inside. Downstairs has an office and all bedrooms are upstairs . Don't miss out! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!