11322 HASCROFT FOREST COURT

Located in the upscale gated community of Panther Trace, this gorgeous 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home has a 2-car tandem garage, is just under 3,300sq ft and has been impeccably maintained with a lavish open floorplan. The Kitchen includes beautiful granite countertops that are enhanced by the stunning glass backsplash and all stainless-steel appliances. Wood inspired tile as well as beautiful 18”x18” ceramic tile complement the living, dining, and entertaining areas, and with one of the bedrooms and bathrooms located on the first floor, it would be perfect for hosting in-laws or guests. The impressive master suite located upstairs features walk-in closets, double sinks, and beautifully tiled shower beside a welcoming garden tub. The second floor also includes the additional bedrooms and media room all connected by the inviting and expansive loft. When ready to soak up the Florida sunshine, enjoy the large private screened-in pool with a convenient outside shower. At the time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).