11309 GREAT NECK RD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Welcome home to Winthrop! Winthrop is Brandon/Riverview's most desirable, and only "true urban" community. Professionally planned by world renowned architects and planners, Winthrop has shopping, dining, recreation, education, professional services, arts and more right outside your door! You'll love this on trend Ashland model near the central green parkway and just two blocks from the heated pool and hot tub, clubhouse, gym and playground, all adjacent to upscale Winthrop Town Centre. Built in 2016 by Taylor Morrison, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, den/office/flex room with french doors, loft, dedicated laundry room with new top of the line washer and gas dryer, 2 car detached, rear-facing garage on a private alleyway, tankless instant hot water heater, gas range, and TAEXX in wall pest defense system, so you'll never have a pest control company spraying chemicals inside your home. Enjoy the tasteful, on trend updates including high quality laminate wood flooring throughout the first floor, wood tread staircase, gorgeous, spacious master retreat with walk in closet, impressive en suite bathroom with glass tile accents, stone counter tops, dual vanities, water closet, garden tub and glass shower, water softener, and the peace of mind that comes with newer construction including energy efficiency and hurricane shutters. Quick commute to anywhere in Tampa Bay via the Selmon Expressway, I-75, Hwy 301 or I-4! Becoming a Winthrop Village resident includes access to a private resort style clubhouse with state of the art gym facilities, community pool and spa with cabana, playground, dog park, gazebo, fun resident only events, and special discounts in the town centre! Come enjoy the Winthrop Lifestyle, a new town with traditional charm! Lease rate includes lawn service, pest control, water softener service, basic trash and recycling pickup, an included deep cleaning, and access to the community amenities.