All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11309 GREAT NECK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11309 GREAT NECK RD
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

11309 GREAT NECK RD

11309 Great Neck Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11309 Great Neck Road, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to Winthrop! Winthrop is Brandon/Riverview's most desirable, and only "true urban" community. Professionally planned by world renowned architects and planners, Winthrop has shopping, dining, recreation, education, professional services, arts and more right outside your door! You'll love this on trend Ashland model near the central green parkway and just two blocks from the heated pool and hot tub, clubhouse, gym and playground, all adjacent to upscale Winthrop Town Centre. Built in 2016 by Taylor Morrison, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, den/office/flex room with french doors, loft, dedicated laundry room with new top of the line washer and gas dryer, 2 car detached, rear-facing garage on a private alleyway, tankless instant hot water heater, gas range, and TAEXX in wall pest defense system, so you'll never have a pest control company spraying chemicals inside your home. Enjoy the tasteful, on trend updates including high quality laminate wood flooring throughout the first floor, wood tread staircase, gorgeous, spacious master retreat with walk in closet, impressive en suite bathroom with glass tile accents, stone counter tops, dual vanities, water closet, garden tub and glass shower, water softener, and the peace of mind that comes with newer construction including energy efficiency and hurricane shutters. Quick commute to anywhere in Tampa Bay via the Selmon Expressway, I-75, Hwy 301 or I-4! Becoming a Winthrop Village resident includes access to a private resort style clubhouse with state of the art gym facilities, community pool and spa with cabana, playground, dog park, gazebo, fun resident only events, and special discounts in the town centre! Come enjoy the Winthrop Lifestyle, a new town with traditional charm! Lease rate includes lawn service, pest control, water softener service, basic trash and recycling pickup, an included deep cleaning, and access to the community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11309 GREAT NECK RD have any available units?
11309 GREAT NECK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11309 GREAT NECK RD have?
Some of 11309 GREAT NECK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11309 GREAT NECK RD currently offering any rent specials?
11309 GREAT NECK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11309 GREAT NECK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11309 GREAT NECK RD is pet friendly.
Does 11309 GREAT NECK RD offer parking?
Yes, 11309 GREAT NECK RD offers parking.
Does 11309 GREAT NECK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11309 GREAT NECK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11309 GREAT NECK RD have a pool?
Yes, 11309 GREAT NECK RD has a pool.
Does 11309 GREAT NECK RD have accessible units?
No, 11309 GREAT NECK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11309 GREAT NECK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11309 GREAT NECK RD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa