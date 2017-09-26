All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

11307 Louisa May Way

11307 Louisa May Way · No Longer Available
Location

11307 Louisa May Way, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 3 car garage with a large fenced in backyard and patio. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout the home with many open nook areas for decorating. Updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen area, as well as laundry room with washer and dryer included. Large living room with floor to ceiling wall unit and tile throughout the living space. Kitchen, family room, dining room, foyer, and all bathrooms tiled. Separate dining room and family room upon entering the front door. Office with large desk and hutch with chair included. Large bedrooms with carpeting. Large master bedroom with wood flooring and master bathroom with dual sinks, linen closet, garden tub, and walk-in shower. The second bathroom has shower/tub combo and linen closet just outside of bedroom/bathroom. Conveniently located less than a mile from 301 and 2.5 miles from I75 and within walking distance of Riverview High School. Lawn maintenance is included in this rental.
For more information or pictures please feel free to contact me at 813-434-3405.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/riverview-fl?lid=11960442

(RLNE5630239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11307 Louisa May Way have any available units?
11307 Louisa May Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11307 Louisa May Way have?
Some of 11307 Louisa May Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11307 Louisa May Way currently offering any rent specials?
11307 Louisa May Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11307 Louisa May Way pet-friendly?
No, 11307 Louisa May Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11307 Louisa May Way offer parking?
Yes, 11307 Louisa May Way offers parking.
Does 11307 Louisa May Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11307 Louisa May Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11307 Louisa May Way have a pool?
No, 11307 Louisa May Way does not have a pool.
Does 11307 Louisa May Way have accessible units?
No, 11307 Louisa May Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11307 Louisa May Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11307 Louisa May Way has units with dishwashers.
