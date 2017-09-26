11307 Louisa May Way

Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 3 car garage with a large fenced in backyard and patio. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout the home with many open nook areas for decorating. Updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen area, as well as laundry room with washer and dryer included. Large living room with floor to ceiling wall unit and tile throughout the living space. Kitchen, family room, dining room, foyer, and all bathrooms tiled. Separate dining room and family room upon entering the front door. Office with large desk and hutch with chair included. Large bedrooms with carpeting. Large master bedroom with wood flooring and master bathroom with dual sinks, linen closet, garden tub, and walk-in shower. The second bathroom has shower/tub combo and linen closet just outside of bedroom/bathroom. Conveniently located less than a mile from 301 and 2.5 miles from I75 and within walking distance of Riverview High School. Lawn maintenance is included in this rental.

