Don't miss out on this comfortable home! This property features a two-car garage, and sleek tile and waterproof, low-maintenance vinyl plank throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and an island. Relax or cook out on the patio in the fenced backyard. The HOA provides access to a pool and a tennis court as amenities for your home. Make this house your home and apply today!