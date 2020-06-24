11116 Rising Mist Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

LARGE RIVERVIEW HOME AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW Upgrades galore! This home is a real beauty, from the paver patio to the fully equipped cherry kitchen, you will find what you are looking for in this one. There are three spacious bedrooms all with walk-in closets. The huge master retreat includes a spa bath and upgraded tiled shower and massive 10X12 walk-in closet. There is a large loft for extra living space. Very convenient location just off I 301 and close to I 75. Highly rated schools are close by plus all the shopping and dining you can take. Contact us right away to schedule your viewing'you will be glad you did!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.