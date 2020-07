Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Perfect location in the Everwood Subdivision. This home features an open floor plan with space to accommodate the family or entertaining friends. The large backyard is great for a barbecue and plenty of room for other outdoor activities. Located in a small community and close to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, and just a short drive to downtown Tampa, and MacDill Air Force Base.