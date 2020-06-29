11112 SUMMER STAR DRIVE

Amenities

Location! Location! Great house in a Desirable Community "South Fork". Open floor plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths & 2 car garage with 2,016 Sq Ft of living area! Located on a premium POND Water View lot, with a Beautiful PVC Fence in the backyard. The Covered Caged Porch! Interior, Bright with Open Split Floor Plan. 20-foot high ceilings in the Great room (Living & Dining Room combo) with 18" x 18" Ceramic Tiles. Spacious Kitchen with Newer Refrigerator, Glass-Top Range; Dishwasher, Oak Wood Cabinets and Walk-in Pantry. Master Bedroom and 2nd Bedroom are on the 1st floor. A huge Loft and 2 Bedrooms & a Full bathroom are on the top floor. A Bonus Room by the front door could be your office where has a Laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. The whole house has Tile flooring except 4 Bedrooms, Loft and stairs covered by Berber Carpets. Step out from Kitchen through the sliding door, you will enter a spacious COVERED Screened Porch, Big Fenced Yard with Great Water view. You will love to live this Nice Community that offers 2 Pools, Basketball court, Tennis Court, & Playground, ... . Only a few minutes to SR-301, I-75 and Several Big Shopping centers with all kinds of businesses such as Wal-Mart, Publix, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Bealls, Restaurants, ..., are all abound. Easy and Convenient for Commuters to Tampa Downtown, South Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, Brandon, Apollo Beach, Ruskin even Bradenton. Call for more Info and schedule a showing!