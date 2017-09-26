All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE

11107 Silver Dancer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11107 Silver Dancer Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a patio area for your enjoyment, and a gorgeous view of the community lake. The interior features stylish laminate and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural and recessed lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, center island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE have any available units?
11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE have?
Some of 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11107 SILVER DANCER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

