11018 SPRING POINT CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

This 2,539 htd sq ft home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an office/den, and a 2 car garage! Beautiful wood floors throughout the entry way, office/den, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen features a large island, walk in pantry, new appliances, granite counter tops, and an eating space. The kitchen opens to carpeted family room and slider to covered patio. All the bedrooms are carpeted. Spacious master bedroom with private access to patio, bathroom features dual sinks, walk in shower, and large walk in closet! The 3 other bedrooms share a large bathroom with dual sinks and a shower/tub. This community features many amenities such as resort style pool, beach area, picnic area, tot lot and playground, fitness center, boating (for permitted boats), canoeing and kayaking!