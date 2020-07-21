10946 Winter Crest Drive

Amenities

MUST SEE - GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 .5 BATH TOWNHOUSE RIVERVIEW - This Huge 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom remodeled town home...New flooring....Fresh paint... new kitchen counter tops...... new appliances ....new AC unit .... just sign and MOVE IN READY ...... quiet area ,,,great schools ....close to highways and shopping center



Application fee is $50 per adult.



Owner is looking for a clean background , no evictions , no felonies .... first month and security deposit will move you into the updated townhouse ......Application can be found on our direct website ....... www.securevestrealty.com enter "apply now" field.



Call us with any questions - 813-512-0968



