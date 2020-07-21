All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10946 Winter Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10946 Winter Crest Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

10946 Winter Crest Drive

10946 Winter Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10946 Winter Crest Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MUST SEE - GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 .5 BATH TOWNHOUSE RIVERVIEW - This Huge 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom remodeled town home...New flooring....Fresh paint... new kitchen counter tops...... new appliances ....new AC unit .... just sign and MOVE IN READY ...... quiet area ,,,great schools ....close to highways and shopping center

Application fee is $50 per adult.

Owner is looking for a clean background , no evictions , no felonies .... first month and security deposit will move you into the updated townhouse ......Application can be found on our direct website ....... www.securevestrealty.com enter "apply now" field.

Call us with any questions - 813-512-0968

(RLNE5093079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10946 Winter Crest Drive have any available units?
10946 Winter Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 10946 Winter Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10946 Winter Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10946 Winter Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10946 Winter Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10946 Winter Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 10946 Winter Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10946 Winter Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10946 Winter Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10946 Winter Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 10946 Winter Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10946 Winter Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10946 Winter Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10946 Winter Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10946 Winter Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10946 Winter Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10946 Winter Crest Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa