Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:12 PM

10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY

10921 Banyan Wood Way · No Longer Available
Location

10921 Banyan Wood Way, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this light and bright Riverview home on a quiet cul-de-sac road within the South Fork Community. This home is well appointed and ready for someone to come enjoy all that it has to offer. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the back porch while watching the birds over the pond or take a dip in the inviting pool. The interior is just as impressive with white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Just off the kitchen is the family room and dining room. Both large enough to accommodate a large gathering. Also downstairs is a study/den that would make a great retreat or an office. All four bedrooms are located upstairs with two of them able to account for king size beds. The master bedroom has his/hers walk-in-closets. The bathroom has a garden tub, vanity with dual sinks and quartz countertops, and a designated shower. Included in the rent is monthly pool maintenance and lawn maintenance. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY have any available units?
10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY have?
Some of 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY offers parking.
Does 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY has a pool.
Does 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY has units with dishwashers.
