10921 BANYAN WOOD WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to this light and bright Riverview home on a quiet cul-de-sac road within the South Fork Community. This home is well appointed and ready for someone to come enjoy all that it has to offer. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the back porch while watching the birds over the pond or take a dip in the inviting pool. The interior is just as impressive with white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Just off the kitchen is the family room and dining room. Both large enough to accommodate a large gathering. Also downstairs is a study/den that would make a great retreat or an office. All four bedrooms are located upstairs with two of them able to account for king size beds. The master bedroom has his/hers walk-in-closets. The bathroom has a garden tub, vanity with dual sinks and quartz countertops, and a designated shower. Included in the rent is monthly pool maintenance and lawn maintenance. Call today to schedule a showing.